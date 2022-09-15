Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Increases By 607.5%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 607.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGPYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.13) to GBX 733 ($8.86) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.57.

The Sage Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,118. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Stories

