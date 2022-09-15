Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Declines By 67.1%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

