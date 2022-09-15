Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Increases By 62.5%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $89.15.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

