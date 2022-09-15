Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Rises By 232.4%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
US Nuclear Price Performance
UCLE stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.73.
US Nuclear Company Profile
