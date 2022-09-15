Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Rises By 232.4%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UCLE stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

