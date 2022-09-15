Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW) Increases By 75.2%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventoux CCM Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTAQW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 54,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,899. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21.

