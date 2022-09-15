Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

SIFY opened at $2.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

