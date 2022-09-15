Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of Siltronic stock remained flat at $70.00 on Thursday. Siltronic has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $162.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.