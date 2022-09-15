Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 3.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

AZO stock traded up $13.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,146.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,191.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,085.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,552.65 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.94.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

