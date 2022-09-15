Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $737,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Cadence Bank accounts for approximately 0.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 61.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,331. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

