Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 216,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,048. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

