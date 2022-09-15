Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 1,076.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,193 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,225,000 shares of company stock worth $28,714,500. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

