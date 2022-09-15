Skaana Management L.P. Takes $731,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $84,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,612. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

