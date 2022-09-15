SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.