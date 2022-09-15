Smart Portfolios LLC Acquires 106 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $395.50. 49,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

