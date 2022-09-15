Smart Portfolios LLC Acquires 3,489 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,825.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

Shares of MJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 7,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,244. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

