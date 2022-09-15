Smart Portfolios LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.78.

