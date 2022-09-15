Smart Portfolios LLC Has $925,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Smart Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 255,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,593,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

