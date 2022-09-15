SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.03. 2,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

