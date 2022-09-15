Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,418.60 ($17.14).

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

SN stock opened at GBX 1,064 ($12.86) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,087.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,184.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The stock has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,277.08. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 994.80 ($12.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,379.60 ($16.67).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom purchased 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

