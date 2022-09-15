Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,954,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 8,214,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49,544.0 days.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of SNMRF stock remained flat at $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday. Snam has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNMRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

