SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading 1.4% Higher

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.01. 197,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 127,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

SOBR Safe Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.64% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

