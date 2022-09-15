Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS SWDAF remained flat at $24.93 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
