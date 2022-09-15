Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS SWDAF remained flat at $24.93 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Read More

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.