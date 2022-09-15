Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solaris Resources (SLSSF)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.