Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

