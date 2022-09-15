Somerset Trust Co Acquires 310 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FANG traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,316. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.