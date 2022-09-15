Somerset Trust Co Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.74. 36,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,605 shares in the company, valued at $95,100,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

