Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.43. 33,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

