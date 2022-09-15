Somerset Trust Co Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 67,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.82. 83,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.