Somerset Trust Co Has $485,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,793. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

