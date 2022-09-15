Somerset Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 75,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 59,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 44,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

