Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $65.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

