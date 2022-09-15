South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 25,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 180,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$11.16 million and a PE ratio of -14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

