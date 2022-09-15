South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41.

South32 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84.

Get South32 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.