SparksPay Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $29,589.97 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,661,856 coins and its circulating supply is 11,788,002 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

