SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

