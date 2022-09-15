SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Sterling Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 6.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,483. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.