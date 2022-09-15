SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 104,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,353. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

