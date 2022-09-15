SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 3.8%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 40,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

SRG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 34.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06.

SRG Mining Company Profile

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

