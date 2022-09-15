SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,533,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,917,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,067.2 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
SSAAF stock remained flat at $4.93 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.28.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
