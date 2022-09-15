ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ST Energy Transition I Stock Performance

NYSE:STET remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,993. ST Energy Transition I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ST Energy Transition I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ST Energy Transition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ST Energy Transition I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ST Energy Transition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ST Energy Transition I by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ST Energy Transition I Company Profile

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

