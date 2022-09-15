StaFi (FIS) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and $1.93 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00093579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00068218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007657 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000287 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

