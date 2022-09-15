StaFi (FIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.46 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. StaFi has a total market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00092455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00077752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007791 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000277 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

