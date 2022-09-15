Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Down 3.6%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 49.34% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.