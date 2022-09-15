Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Director Purchases $2,565,000.00 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SWK opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

