Steem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.14 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $87.34 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011605 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008283 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
