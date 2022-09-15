Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 76,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,279,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

