Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,742 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.97. 25,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,473. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

