Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 435 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 2.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $163.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.08 and a 52 week high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.