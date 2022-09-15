Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blackstone by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after purchasing an additional 242,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 807,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

BX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

