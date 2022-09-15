Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

CHIQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.21. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,191. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

