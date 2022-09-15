Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,942,000. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,699,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,410,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,524. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43.

See Also

